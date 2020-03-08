Home

John Clayton Dale


1932 - 2020
John Clayton Dale Obituary
Pharr - John Clayton Dale, 87, born October 20, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Retama Manor Nursing Home in Edinburg.

He was an Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired from Northern Ordinance (The Pump) after 42 years of service.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Maxine Lois Dale; his two sons John (Julie) Dale and Timothy (Christieann ) Dale; two daughters Vicki (Bert) Borowitz and Linda (Jeff) Holmquist; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020
