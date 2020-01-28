|
McAllen - John Edgar Tunberg was born to Lt. Colonel C.L. Tunberg MD and Mary Tunberg, in Tacoma Washington. From there his family was stationed in Germany until moving to the Valley in 1965 and had lived here ever since. John graduated from McAllen High School in 1976. He was a godly man, a steadfast friend always willing to lend a hand, and a patriot who loved this great nation. John was well regarded in the community and is best known for the years he spent working at a local motorcycle dealership, which spanned 35 years and three owners, ultimately managing McAllen Motor Sports until 2019. John was a great aficionado of motorcycles ... riding, selling and working on all brands and models, but his passion was restoring vintage motorcycles to their former beauty and performance. He met his wife at a motorcycle function in 1982, and they celebrated many anniversaries over the following years. John was a wonderful father to his children, Nathaniel Lee Tunberg of Round Rock, Texas, and Rachel Christine Tunberg of McAllen, and an incredible husband to Dina Kaye Tunberg, a lifelong resident of McAllen. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Gary Tunberg. John is survived by his wife and children; his sister June Marie Scales and her husband Michael Scales, and their children John Bibry Jr, Chandra Scales and Nikkia Garcia.
These few words don't begin to adequately describe John Tunberg, but all who knew him would agree that his was a beautiful soul.
"He was my rock, and I was his" Dina Tunberg.
Visitation will be Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 from 6-8pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Kreidler Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 28, 2020