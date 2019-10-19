|
San Antonio, TX - John Henry Lyde, Jr., was born December 8, 1930, in Enid, Oklahoma, and passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. A graveside ceremony with full military honors will be held to celebrate his life at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, on Tuesday, October 22nd, 10:00 a.m.
John grew up an only child in Hobart, Oklahoma. After excelling in both athletics and academics, he joined the Navy at 17 without ever having seen the ocean. He spent 25 years in the Navy, making many lifelong friends, becoming an officer and retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. While stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met the love of his life, Juanita Coward, and asked her to marry after only 3 weeks. Together they spent time in Guam, Tennessee, Virginia, Maine, and finally returned back to Corpus Christi. John accepted every opportunity for advanced training, including in advanced electronics and as a nuclear technician. He became one of only 4 designated Naval nuclear specialists, while also writing a basic electronics training manual for the Navy. After numerous duty postings and a tour in Viet Nam, he completed his naval career as Chief Maintenance Officer, CCNAS.
John epitomized hard work and started his own painting/shutter business before using his electronics training at TRW, Inc., followed by serving as the supervising manager of the construction and laser set-up for the Zenith Corporation in Mexico. Always the consummate teacher, he then spent many years as a beloved instructor in math, electronics and laser technology at TSTI Harlingen.
John and Juanita spent his post-retirement years traveling the U.S. in their RV, cherishing time spent with his sister-in-law and her husband, Freda and Cookie Scevers, and dear friends, Gale and Don Spriggs. They eventually made it to all 48 continental states, but had to leave their RV behind for the remaining states of Hawaii and Alaska. They truly enjoyed their later years spent living at Lake Mexia, which provided them a close-knit community of friends, many ex-military.
"Honest" John Lyde, whose catch phrase was "Whatever's Fair," possessed a mischievous sense of humor and was a man of staunch character. John was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Juanita, and a daughter, Jennifer. He is survived by son Rick (wife - Mari), son Randy (wife - Marian), and daughter Rene Taylor (husband - Bryan). He was known as "Papaw" to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to his caregivers in McAllen, along with his daughter-in-law, Mari, who generously loved and cared for him through his final years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 528, Mexia, Tx. 76667.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 19, 2019