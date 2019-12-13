|
|
McAllen - John J. Klug 70, died peacefully December 11, 2019 at McAllen Heart Hospital in McAllen, TX. John was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Catholic school and later was drafted into the Marine Corps. After a time in the military, he launched a career in retail services selling men's wear. In the 1970s, John moved with his family to McAllen. During his time in McAllen, he, along with his family, started and worked at several successful businesses, including Bresler's Ice Cream, Big Bar Ice Cream, Joyce Selby Shoes, Connie Shoes, Fashion Footwear and JT's Bar and Grill.
John had a great love for cars and particularly enjoyed classic cars. He also enjoyed being by the water with family and took many trips to South Padre Island. He also loved his Brussels Griffon, Maddie and cared for all animals.
John is survived by his loving daughter, Desiree Nicole Klug-Villareal, his stepdaughter, Staci Burns and his precious grandson, Dominic Jasper Villareal. John was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Klug, his brothers William and Carl Klug, his first wife, Jan Stephens and his late wife, Carol Heath Klug. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Palm Valley Animal Society, 2501 W. Trenton Rd., Edinburg,TX 78539 kreidlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 13, 2019