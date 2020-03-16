|
|
Porterville, California - Born August 6, 1948 in La Joya, Texas to Samuel Jackson, Sr. and Manuela Jackson. He went to rest in
the arms of his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020 in Porterville, California at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maria Jackson, daughter Anissa Jackson-Sharp, son-in-law Andrew Sharp, grandson Alex and granddaughter Sofia. He is also survived by his brother LeRoy Jackson (Carmen) of McAllen, Texas, Sisters Irma Limas of Houston, Texas, and Amanda Solis of Rio Grande City, Texas along with many nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind many brothers and sisters-in-law whom he loved and respected. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Jackson Sr. and Manuela Jackson, brothers Nicholas, Samuel Jr., Ricardo and sister Mary Jackson. Johnny proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He worked in field management for 34 years where he met many growers and developed many friendships. Johnny loved being outside, working in his garden, and fixing up his yard. His latest project was fixing his '69 Chevy truck. He also enjoyed taking his two dogs Kipper and Kookie for a ride to the lake. Johnny loved Texas, driving there, and spending time with his family. For the past six years Johnny's life changed when he came to the Lord. He loved being a part of the church, where he acquired many brothers and sisters in Christ, whom he cherished. He often enjoyed sitting on his patio and reading his bible. Johnny loved all his friends and family but his greatest pride and joy were his grandkids, Alex and Sofia. There was nothing he wouldn't do for them. You will be forever loved and missed.
Viewing will be held at The Lord and I Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th from 3 to 8 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. Chapel Service will take place on Wednesday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. also at The Lord & I Funeral Home with interment at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission at 1:00 p.m.
Funeral Services are under the direction of The Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 16, 2020