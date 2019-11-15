|
|
Mercedes - Dr. John J. Dominguez passed away on November 7, 2019 in Weslaco, Texas at the age of 59.
Dr. Dominguez graduated from Edinburg High School at the age of 16 going on to pursue his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Pan American University. After graduation, he was accepted into medical school and attended The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. From there, he went on to complete his residency at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas. Upon completion, he went on to open his private practice in Weslaco at the age of 26 as well as having hospital privileges a Knapp Medical Center.
He was passionate about helping others, therefore seeing his patients and truckers as family and close friends.
He also enjoyed writing, and after a few years he published his first book giving him that satisfaction of accomplishment.
He will be greatly missed not only for his talent and intelligence but for his friendliness. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Visitation was Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home . A Chapel Service will be today November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2019