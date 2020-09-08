1/1
John Lee Castillo
Edinburg - John Lee Castillo, 53, entered eternal rest Friday, September 4, 2020.

Born in Fort Riley, Kansas, Mr. Castillo was formerly of San Juan and lived in Edinburg for most of his life. John proudly served in the United States Army during Desert Storm. He continued to serve his community as a public servant for over 22 years as a paramedic and firefighter, he loved helping his fellow man, in their time of despair. John was a loving father, husband, brother, and son.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Librado and Consuelo Castillo, and Genaro and Juanita Castillo.

John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lesvia Castillo; two children, Leann Castillo, Ashley Castillo; his parents, Leticia and Juan Castillo; two brothers, Xavier (Lucero) Castillo and Jaime (Alysha) Castillo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, September 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. After mass, members of the Weslaco Fire Department will do a tribute ceremony and the VFW post 8788 of McAllen will conduct military honors at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 8, 2020.
