Mission - John "Jack" Robert Daily went to be with our Lord on "All Souls Day", November 2, 2020. Born in Waterloo, IA on May 16, 1936 to Robert and Roberta Daily. Married his wife of 62 years, Maxine Hebell, on August 16, 1958 in Houston, TX. After 25 years with Halliburton (Brown & Root), he has enjoyed retirement in Mission, TX for the past 17 years with his friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, Maxine, sons - John Daily-Kirkdorffer, spouse Tom, and Tom Daily, spouse Kristie. Daughter - Theresa Jones, spouse Bob. Grandchildren - James Daily, spouse Lauren, Brian Jones, spouse Emily, and Amanda Daily, fiance Abraham Duran.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Honor of Jack to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572



