McAllen - John Robert Wiginton died August 25, 2020 at 2.00pm in his home in McAllen. He had battled against non-hodgkin's lymphoma for over a decade seemingly beating it at one point. Eventually the cancer came back taking John from us at the too young age of 67.
John was born on September 21st 1952 in Edinburg, Texas. Growing up in McAllen John attended McHi where he first met the love of his life Mary Maude Kreidler. After high school John and Maudie moved to Austin where he attended UTA working toward and obtaining a Masters Degree in Marine Biology.
John and Maudie traveled together throughout indigenous villages in Mexico. Falling in love with the culture and the people, traveling in Mexico became an intricate part of their life together. John being a good surfer, and having a deep love for the ocean, searched for a little slice of paradise with good waves, that they could go back to later in life.
John began his career landing a job as a Lab Technician at the Right Away Foods Corporation. Using his razor sharp intelligence he worked his way up to Senior Vice President of the company. After working there for over 20 years, he started his own consulting business and was considered in his industry as the Top Food Scientist in the nation. John was also an inventor. He held patents and engineered various inventions that are still in use by the military today. John was always able to find a perfect balance of being a hard working man, loving husband, and attentive and caring father of two. As well as juggling all of these hats he somehow would also find the time to teach his sons to surf thus instilling the love for the ocean and surfing in the next generation.
Maudie and John eventually retired and would frequent that little slice of paradise called Playa La Saladita Mexico, that they found all those years ago. There they both made a large impact on the local communities. John helped a local family further their business by designing add-ons to their rental as well as a whole new building. Maudie would comb the beaches finding material for her art and would create lasting memories with all the families she met. Together they created a life there and carved a place in all the hearts they touched.
John Robert Wiginton is survived by his 2 sons Casey Luke Wiginton and Jason Michael Wiginton. As well as his daughter-in-law Marlene Wiginton and grandchildren Liam Robert Wiginton, and Maila Matilda Wiginton.
Memorial donations in John's name may be made to: Texas Childrens Cancer Center, ATTN: Ellen Bennett, 6701 Fannin St., Ste. 1510, Houston, TX 77030. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com