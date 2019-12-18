Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
John S. Wilczynski


1942 - 2019
John S. Wilczynski Obituary
Mission, Texas - John S. Wilczynski, 77 passed away on December 14, 2019 at the Aurora House in Weslaco. He was born April 20, 1942 in Ludlow, MA to Ignatius and Anastacia Wilczynski. He graduated from Ludlow High School in 1960. John served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of The Polish American Citizens Club. After his military service, John was employed by Moore Drop Forge, Ondrick Construction, Lawler Construction, and The Massachusetts Turnpike Authority. After his retirement, he spent 15 years living in Texas.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Wilczynski; his 4 children Robert J. (Valerie) Wilczynski, Joyce M. (William) Forni, Lisa A. (Kevin) Toole and Marsha L. (Michael) Lamontagne. He is also survived by his sisters Carol (Joe) Voccia, Helen Dygon, Viola Sawyer, Julie (Tim) Silcox; brother Stanley Wilczynski; as well as by his grandchildren Tanya Cooper, Tristan Geboskie, Madyson Geboskie, Erin Toole, Morgan Toole, Tom Forni, Robert Forni; and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Aurora House in Weslaco, Texas.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 18, 2019
