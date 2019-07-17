McAllen - Jonathan David Rogan, 38, passed away on July 11, 2019 in McAllen, TX after a lengthy illness. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family.



Jonathan was born in McAllen on March 4, 1981. He was a McAllen Memorial High School graduate. While he lived in Houston, Austin and Las Vegas, he spent much of his life in the McAllen and Mission areas.



Always a child at heart, Jonathan was an avid toy collector and gamer. He had a passion and special talent for gambling. After being offered sponsorship to live and play at the Wynn Las Vegas, he even gave many celebrities a high-stakes run for their money.



Jonathan will always be remembered for his kind spirit and strong love for his family and friends. He never sought to be the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to/posted on Facebook or through email at [email protected]



Jonathan is preceded in death by his father, Frank Rogan. He is survived by his mother, Adela Rogan of Mission, TX and his brother Christopher Rogan of McAllen, TX. His memory will forever be cherished by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends



A very special thank you to the physicians and nurses at McAllen Family Medicine Residency Clinic and Arise Home Health Care, Inc. for the compassionate care they showed to Jonathan and his family. Published in The Monitor on July 17, 2019