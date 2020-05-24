Jordynne Sofia Cardenas
McAllen - Jordynne Sofia Cardenas, 9, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in San Benito, Texas. She is survived by her parents; Maranda Longoria and Roberto Cardenas, her maternal grandparents, Yomeida Longoria and Tomas Longoria, paternal grandparents; Joel Cardenas and Guadalupe Luna, siblings; Roberto Cardenas Jr., Jadyn Trevino, Jasyn Trevino, Natasha Cardenas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.

Published in The Monitor on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
