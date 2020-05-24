Or Copy this URL to Share

McAllen - Jordynne Sofia Cardenas, 9, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in San Benito, Texas. She is survived by her parents; Maranda Longoria and Roberto Cardenas, her maternal grandparents, Yomeida Longoria and Tomas Longoria, paternal grandparents; Joel Cardenas and Guadalupe Luna, siblings; Roberto Cardenas Jr., Jadyn Trevino, Jasyn Trevino, Natasha Cardenas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.



