McAllen - Jordynne Sofia Cardenas, 9, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in San Benito, Texas. She is survived by her parents; Maranda Longoria and Roberto Cardenas, her maternal grandparents, Yomeida Longoria and Tomas Longoria, paternal grandparents; Joel Cardenas and Guadalupe Luna, siblings; Roberto Cardenas Jr., Jadyn Trevino, Jasyn Trevino, Natasha Cardenas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on May 24, 2020.