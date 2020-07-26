1/1
Jorge Arnoldo Chapa
Mission - Jorge Arnoldo Chapa passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center at the age of 72. He was born in Pharr, TX on August 22, 1947 to David, Jr. and Elodia R. Chapa who both preceded him in death. He was raised in Tierra Blanca and attended La Joya schools.

Surviving Jorge are his wife Enedina, children Julie (Juan) Rodriguez from Round Rock, TX and Mario (Ana) from Cedar Park, TX; and granddaughters Paloma Rodriguez and Sofia Chapa, whom he adored. Also surviving him are his brothers Amancio (Nena) and Mario (Wilma) as well as several nieces and nephews. Not to be forgotten is his beagle Buddy who would excitedly jump into the truck for trips to the ranch.

Jorge served in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam for 13 months in the late 1960s. He now rests with the other fallen heroes from that conflict.

George, as he was known by many, will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and boisterous laughter. He was always a kid at heart. He also had a generous spirit, always willing to help someone in need.

Due to Covid 19, no visitation will be held. His immediate family will accompany Jorge to the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. for a brief military honors ceremony. Those that want to join the family are being asked to remain in their vehicles during the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a church or charity of choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.





Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
