Edinburg/Mission - Jorge Cabrera, 42 passed away on August 24, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. When you met Jorge, the first thing you would see was a huge smile. He had a smile so big that you couldn't even see his eyes. His smile and laughter would light up any room. He was a hard worker, and served his community to the best of his ability for 12 years as a Patrol Officer and Traffic Investigator for the Mission Police Department. He loved the department and his community, but his job was not what defined him. He was a loving husband and devoted father. The best time of day was when he walked in the house from a long day of work.Jorge was an important part of his church and a very active member of First Baptist Church of McAllen. He was a man of God and always had sound advice for anyone in need.He was preceded in death by his father Roberto Cabrera, Sr.Jorge is survived by his wife of 20 years Amy Cabrera; children, Amber Cabrera, Elijah Cabrera, Madeleine Cabrera. He is also survived by his mom, Thelma Cabrera; siblings, Aida (Carlos) Gonzalez, Roberto (Cynthia) Cabrera, as well as a very large extended family.Public drive by viewing will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 6-8pm at the Mission Event Center. All are welcome to attend. A public funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00pm Palm Valley Church in Mission. The public is encouraged to line the streets for procession. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.