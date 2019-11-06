|
Edcouch - Edcouch- Jorge Cantu, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.
He was born on December 22, 1954 in Weslaco, Texas to Mr. Jesus Cantu Sr. & Mrs. Santos Rodriguez Cantu.
Mr. Cantu is preceded in death by his parents & his brother Jesus Cantu Jr.
Left to cherish Mr. Cantu's memories is his wife Maria C. Cantu of 28 years; his sons: Jorge (Gloria) Cantu Jr., Noe Juarez Jr.; his daughters: Debra Lee Cantu & Jennifer Lee Juarez ; his brothers: Jose R. Cantu, Rene Cantu, Jaime Cantu & Javier Cantu; his sisters: Yolanda Gonzalez, Odilia Garcia & Sylvia Rowell and 5 grandsons.
Jorge Cantu Sr. "Pops" was a solid man who took great pride working diligently and earnestly with his fleet of trucks. Mr. Cantu left an admirable legacy that signified hard work, determination, and perseverance in which he inspired his immediate family, friends, and colleagues throughout his prosperous life.
"Be proud of who are you and walk with your head held high. GOD will lead you to where you need to be. Here today, There tomorrow" - Jorge Cantu Sr.
Visitation for Mr. Cantu is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Edcouch. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019