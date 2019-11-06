|
Elsa - Jorge H. Cavazos, 60, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Valley Grande Manor Nursing Home in Weslaco.
Mr. Cavazos was born on July 26, 1959 in Edinburg, Tx to Mr. Marcial Cavazos & Juanita Hernandez Cavazos.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Marcial Adolfo Cavazos; his sisters: Alicia Cavazos & Martha Cavazos.
Left to cherish Mr. Cavazos memories is his brother Noe (Janie) Cavazos; his sister Iris (Pablo) Coronado and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Cavazos is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home - Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Mr. Cavazos will be cremated at a later date.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019