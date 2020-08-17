Jorge Longoria

Mission - Jorge Luis Longoria entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1954, in Mission, Texas to Esteban and Ofelia C. Longoria. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Juan E. Longoria. Jorge is survived by his sisters, Margarita Sohel of Ft. Worth and Marina Riojas of Edinburg; and a brother, Ruben Longoria of Mission; and numerous relatives. Jorge will be cremated without a public service and his ashes will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Mission during a private family service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.



