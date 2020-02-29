Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Edinburg., TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery
Mission., TX
View Map
EDINBURG - Jorge Luis Garza, 54, went home to our Lord Thursday, February 27, 2020, at DHR Health Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Edinburg, he was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Garza enjoyed fishing. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Manuel F. and Rebecca Garza; two brothers, Tomas (Inocencia) Garza, Javier (Anita) Garza; one nephew, Roberto (Jessica) Garza; three nieces, Amy (Arvin E.) Schroeder III, Abigail Garza, Ashley Garza; a great-nephew and two great-nieces.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission.

Military honors to be conducted by Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 29, 2020
