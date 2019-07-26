|
Rio Grande City - Jorge Luis Solis, 57, passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his home in Rio Grande City, Texas.
Jorge was born on March 18, 1962 in Mission to Israel O. and Estella Solis. He graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1980 and completed technical certification at Texas State Technical Institute in Harlingen.
On November 20, 1982 he married Diana Cortez Salazar and the couple had three children. He remarried Liza Rae Olivares on January 17, 2007 and formed a family with her two children.
For more than 28 years, Jorge served in a variety of positions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, most recently as the Supervisory Animal Health Technician, APHIS Division, Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program in Starr County. He enjoyed working busy hours at the office and long days in the field with his tightly-knit work family. When not being a doting grandfather, he was an avid rancher, tending to his cattle, horses, and pastures.
Jorge is survived by his mother Estella V. Solis; his wife Liza Rae Solis; his children Luis Solis, Adam Solis, Andy Solis, LaRayne Garza and Eden Isaac Garza; his grandchildren Kiara, Leah, Luke and Madeline; his siblings Jose Carlos (Diana), Javier (Norma), Rosa (Roy) and Samuel; and his mother-in-law Ramona Olivares. He is preceded in death by this father Israel O. Solis and father-in-law Jose Pedro Olivares.
Viewing is Thursday, July 25 at 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm; and on Friday, July 26, 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with Chapel Service at 6:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home (301 E. Second Street, Rio Grande City, Texas 78582). Mass is on Saturday, July 27 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City, followed by a procession to the Rio Grande City County Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on July 26, 2019