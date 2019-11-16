|
|
Alamo - Jorge "Choche" Martinez, 54, entered eternal rest Thursday, November 7, 2019, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Care Center in Bryan, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Angelique Martinez, and his parents Norberto and Concepcion Martinez.
Mr. Martinez is survived by his wife, Dina Martinez of Edinburg; a son, Jorge Martinez, Jr.; three daughters, Chonemma Martinez, B'Yanka De La Rosa and Daiyah De La Rosa; five grandchildren; a sister, Berta (Juan Antonio) Avila; father and mother in law, Juan and Concepcion Rendon, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, November 16, 2019, and from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Sunday, November 17, 2019, `at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2019, at Tree of Life Christian Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 16, 2019