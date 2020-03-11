|
|
SAN JUAN - Jorge Rene Villarreal , born September 21, 1966, went to be with the Lord on Saturday March 7, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He is preceded his father Jose Ramiro Villarreal, mother Diamantina Villarreal; 3 brothers Juan Ramiro, Ricardo Villarreal, Jorge Rene Villarreal. Mr. Villarreal is survived by his wife of 34 years Olga Villarreal; son Jorge Rene (Carmen) Villarreal Jr of Mansfield, TX; two daughters Oneida Denise Villarreal and Olga Lydia Villarreal of San Juan; 3 grandchildren. 2 brothers Romeo (Leticia) Villarreal, Jaime R. Villarreal of San Juan; 3 daughters Tina (Robert) Flores of Mission; Leticia (Arturo) Arreaga of Donna; Dalia (Ernesto) Elizalde of San Juan; numerous of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, 4607 N. Sugar Road, Pharr, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020