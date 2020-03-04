|
|
Edinburg - Jorge Salas, 59, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
The love for his wife, daughters, and granddaughters was like no other. Jorge was often seen spending his time outdoors with his granddaughters. He will be missed dearly.
Jorge is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melba Barrera Salas; two daughters, Micaela Salas, Margot (Clyde) Watson; two granddaughters, Madison Layla and Melany Gabriella "G.W." Watson; his mother, Margarita D. Salas; mother in law, Elfida Barrera; siblings, Luis Ignacio (Mary) Salas, Susan (Alfredo) Vela, Teresa (Juan) Alfaro, Sandra (Jose) Lopez, Jose Salas, Ricardo (Manuela) Salas, Juan Abel (Berta) Barrera, Martha Barrera; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Luis Salas and Baby Sasuke Trejo.
Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2020