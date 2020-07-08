San Juan - Jorge Santa Maria Jr., 37, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.Jorge was a lifelong resident of San Juan and was employed as a security officer at PSJA ISD.He is preceded in death by his son, Ray Anthony Santa Maria.Jorge is survived by his wife, Rosalva Rodriguez; two daughters, Sanai Renee Santa Maria and Sabrina Santa Maria; his parents, Jorge and Juanita Santa Maria; and two siblings, Diana Gutierrez and David Gutierrez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.