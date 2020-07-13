1/1
Jorge Santa Maria Sr.
San Juan - Jorge Santa Maria Sr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Tomasa Santa Maria; his son, Jorge Santa Maria Jr.; a grandson, Ray Anthony Santa Maria.

Mr. Santa Maria is survived by his lovely wife of 40 years, Juanita Santa Maria; two children, Diana Gutierrez and David Gutierrez; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Rosalva I'm so sorry for your loss. :( No words can say how sorry I am for ur loss. May God be with u in this hard time in your life. I'll always remember you all.
Your friend always,
Selina
SELINA DRENNAN
Friend
July 9, 2020
JORGE WAS A GOOD FRIEND & GOOD SECURITY OFFICER .RIP OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY.
MARO M. GONZALEZ JR.
Friend
July 8, 2020
My condolences from are family to yours he was a great man and dedicated.
From Martinez family and Lucky 7 Mini Mart
Letty
Friend
July 8, 2020
Juanita & Jorge sorry for the loss of your son Jorge our sincere condolences to you and your family! May Jorge Rest In Peace
From Dominguez Family, North Dakota
Janie Dominguez
Friend
July 8, 2020
I'm going to miss joking around with you Brother...you were a great friend. Always laughing and cracking jokes!
Mario F.
Friend
