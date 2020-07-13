San Juan - Jorge Santa Maria Sr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Tomasa Santa Maria; his son, Jorge Santa Maria Jr.; a grandson, Ray Anthony Santa Maria.Mr. Santa Maria is survived by his lovely wife of 40 years, Juanita Santa Maria; two children, Diana Gutierrez and David Gutierrez; and numerous grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.