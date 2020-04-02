|
Delmita - Jose A. Solis, 76, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg, Texas. He was born on November 5, 1943 in McAllen, Texas to Francisca Acevedo Solis and Domingo Solis De Leon.
He leaves behind his loving wife: Adela G. Solis; children: Norberto (Diana) Solis, Jose (Beatriz) Solis Jr., Melissa (Adalberto) Vela, Cynthia (Jose) Soto and Patricia (Tony) Solis;14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Arturo Solis, Eduardo Solis and Lupita Solis.
Our beloved Father/ Grandfather was a diligent man who had an eye for laborious work. A strong-willed sense of dedication to his family. A man of few words who didn't need to say much to get his point across. The finer things in life were his bliss such as a hot cup of coffee or spending time with his family. Only God knows that this man was a phenomenal soul who will be enamored by his family indefinitely.
Cremation will follow at a later date. Thank you to Windsor Arbor View Nursing Home and Allstate Hospice.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 2, 2020