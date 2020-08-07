1/1
Jose Adolfo Moroles
Edinburg - Donna --- Our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather Jose (Fito) Adolfo Moroles, 79, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1940 in Donna, TX to parents Homobono and Manuela Moroles.

An early pioneer in the Automotive Parts industry; he was a long-time businessman in the local community. His businesses served the Mid Valley area for nearly 40 years.

His lovely wife of 59 years, Maria de la Luz Moroles cherished him as the love of her life whom she will miss forever. Together they traveled extensively throughout the world. He was the happiest when surrounded by his family during holidays and special occasions. He truly enjoyed the company of his close friends during his morning coffee gatherings. We will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his children Chriselda Lynn (Jorge E.) Saenz, Daniel (Nora L.) Moroles and Jessica (Oscar Jr.) Yanez. His grandchildren Ariana (Javier) Gonzales, Jorge E. II (Clarissa L.) Saenz, Tonni R. Yanez, Nikki L. Yanez, Analisa Saenz and Alexandra N. Yanez. One great granddaughter Aliya M. Sanchez. His sister Gloria (Alberto) Rodriguez, three nieces and one nephew.

He is preceded in death by his father Homobono Moroles who was KIA during WWII, his mother Manuela Munoz Moroles and his daughter Katherine Moroles.

Private viewing for family only. Burial service at Donna City Cemetery will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00PM under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home of Donna, TX.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
