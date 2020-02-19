|
|
Weslaco - On February 15, 2020, Jose Alfredo Cardenas passed away at the age of 58. Jose was a long-time dedicated employee of Pizza Hut, having worked there since the age of 17. Jose is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, and his two daughters, Christy Jo Cardenas and Kasie Lynn Cardenas. He also leaves behind his four sisters, Paz Villarreal, Gloria Saenz, Arceli Echavarria, and Alma Silva, and three brothers, Luis Cardenas, Harold Cardenas, and Guillermo Cardenas. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020