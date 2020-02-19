Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Alfredo Cardenas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Alfredo Cardenas Obituary
Weslaco - On February 15, 2020, Jose Alfredo Cardenas passed away at the age of 58. Jose was a long-time dedicated employee of Pizza Hut, having worked there since the age of 17. Jose is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, and his two daughters, Christy Jo Cardenas and Kasie Lynn Cardenas. He also leaves behind his four sisters, Paz Villarreal, Gloria Saenz, Arceli Echavarria, and Alma Silva, and three brothers, Luis Cardenas, Harold Cardenas, and Guillermo Cardenas. He was preceded in death by both his parents.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -