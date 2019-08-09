Home

Jose Angel Gonzalez


1934 - 2019
Jose Angel Gonzalez Obituary
McAllen - Jose Angel Gonzalez left to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019 in McAllen. He was born to Gregorio and Gregoria Gonzalez in Mexico on October 2, 1934. Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Aurelia Gonzalez; siblings: Ruben (Eva) Gonzalez, Juan Manuel (Martha) Gonzalez, Adalia Borrego; children: Leticia (Daniel) R. Cruz, Martiza de la Cruz, Roxanna (Hugo) H. Avila, Patricia Gonzalez; grandchildren: Danitza (Anthony) Washington, Daniel Ricardo Cruz Jr., Diego Cruz, Joseph J. de la Cruz, Jacob J. de la Cruz, Mateo Roman Avila, Nicolas Gael Avila, Natasha de Pena and Gavin Aleksander de Pena. Funeral services were held at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment followed at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 9, 2019
