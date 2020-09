McAllen, TX - Jose Angel Peralez Jr., 75, of McAllen, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born September 21, 1944 in McAllen to Jose Angel Sr. and Santos Peralez.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Guadalupe M. Peralez; five sons, Jose Angel Peralez III, Joey Peralez, Kevin Peralez, Eric Peralez, and Santos Peralez; nine brothers; and three sisters.An inurnment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.