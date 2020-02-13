|
Pharr - Jose Angel Sanchez, 92, a devoted servant of God, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 65 years and his children. Jose was born on January 12, 1928 in Robstown, Texas, and he lived in Pharr, Texas his adult life. He was the third of five children born to Jesus Maria Sanchez of Galiana, Mexico and Julia Perez Silva of Miguel Aleman, Mexico. Jose professed his life and devotion to Christ our Lord at an early age. In his late 20's he dedicated his life to serving God. He accepted Christ in baptism at 26 years, and he lived a devoted life to the Church of Christ where he ministered for nearly 55 years. Jose loved to read and study the Bible, and he prayed for and with others. He was a servant of God, who believed Christ's resurrection and in following scripture. He strongly believed in living life righteously. He was a devoted father to his children, and he modeled his Christian faith through his strong convictions and good moral character. He was a caring, loving, and devoted father and husband his whole life. He leaves behind a strong and unrelenting legacy for his faith in the Lord. He was preceded in death by his brother Jesus Sanchez in 2012.
Jose is survived by his wife Maria Lugo Sanchez of Pharr and his 12 children: Jesus Sanchez of Edinburg, Thelma Benavidez of Killeen, Texas, Joe Sanchez of Austin, Texas, Oralia Ackley of San Antonio, Linda Torres of Edinburg, Odie Villareal of Edinburg, Jaime Sanchez of Weslaco, Elia Trevino of Edinburg, Noemi Hudnall of Killeen, Texas, Abel Sanchez of Edinburg, George Sanchez of Edinburg, and Raul Sanchez of Austin, Texas. He has 29 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A chapel service will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 13, 2020