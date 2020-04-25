Mission - Jose Angel Villarreal, 76, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020 in Mission, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife Nora Elvia Cavazos de Villarreal; his sons Jose Angel Villarreal Jr.(Amy), Alejandro Villarreal and Alfredo Villarreal(Juanita D.); his grandchildren Jose Angel Villarreal III, Alexandra Villarreal, Anthony Villarreal, Jayden Villarreal, Ariedny Villarreal and Destiny Villarreal; and by his siblings Deyanira Villarreal de Santos, Humberto Villarreal, Aurora Villarreal de Hernandez and Graciela Villarreal de Gonzalez. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission. A blessing will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 outside of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission at 2:30 pm. Graveside service will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 3:00 pm.

