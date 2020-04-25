Jose Angel Villarreal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Jose Angel Villarreal, 76, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020 in Mission, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife Nora Elvia Cavazos de Villarreal; his sons Jose Angel Villarreal Jr.(Amy), Alejandro Villarreal and Alfredo Villarreal(Juanita D.); his grandchildren Jose Angel Villarreal III, Alexandra Villarreal, Anthony Villarreal, Jayden Villarreal, Ariedny Villarreal and Destiny Villarreal; and by his siblings Deyanira Villarreal de Santos, Humberto Villarreal, Aurora Villarreal de Hernandez and Graciela Villarreal de Gonzalez. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission. A blessing will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 outside of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission at 2:30 pm. Graveside service will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 3:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved