Edinburg - Jose Anselmo Granados, 64, was reunited with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2020.
Joe as everyone knew him, is survived by the love of his life, Velma Z. Granados; his two children, Francelli Marie (Erik) Rodriguez, Jose Cristobal "Chris" Granados; one granddaughter, Aria Celynn Rodriguez; five sisters; one brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was born and raised in Donna, Texas on October 18, 1955, to Anselmo B. Granados and Maria Gavina Trejo. Joe was a servant of the Lord, a faithful husband, and a dedicated father. He lived life to its fullest and with no fear or regrets. He worked as an accountant for most of his life and was a CFO of his own company. Everyone who knew Joe knew he loved his family, his wife especially. He met his wife at the age of 15 and they were inseparable. Their love was truly inspiring and one that not everyone finds. They loved enough for lifetimes. He was a simple man, but an oak. He loved his Lord, his life and his family. His ultimate goal in life was to be with God. He finally achieved his goal, and with the most profound faith, he knew where he was going. Let us celebrate now, for he finally made it home. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Church of the Living Word at 4015 Camino de Verdad, in Weslaco, Texas 78596 at 5:00 p.m. A celebration in the fellowship hall will follow.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 13, 2020