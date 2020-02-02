|
Pharr - Jose Antonio Robles Montenegro, 44, entered eternal rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Galveston, Texas.
Jose Antonio is survived by his mother, Maria Dolores Montenegro of Pharr; five brothers, Domingo Robles, Jose Martin Robles, Jose Gabriel Robles, all of Houston, Juan Jose Robles of Pharr, Pascual Robles of Freeport; a sister, Lourdes Robles of Alamo; seven uncles and aunts, Francisco Montenegro, Natividad Montenegro, Maria Alicia Montenegro, all of Pharr, Jose Alejandro Montenegro, Evangelina Montenegro, Ramona Abitia, all of Durango, Mexico, Graciela Montenegro of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 2, 2020