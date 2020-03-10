|
|
La Joya - Jose Arturo Garza III, 38, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1981 in McAllen, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother: Nereida Garza; paternal grandfather: Jose Arturo Garza Sr. and maternal grandfather: Fidel Flores.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children: Nicholas James Garza and Jacob Isaiah Garza; and his fiancee: Janie Silva. He will be greatly missed by his father: Jose Arturo (Gloria) Garza Jr.; siblings: Analicia (George) Zarate, Alfredo (Yvette) Garza, Julie Ann (Alex) Torres, and Adrian Garza; paternal grandmother: Adela A. Garza; maternal grandmother: Ana Flores and uncles and aunts: Javier (Zaida) Garza, Cynthia (Isidro Sr.) Casanova, Esmeralda (Jaime) Fernandez, Mirza Bazan and Joel Flores. Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers will be: Leonel Balderas Jr., Javier Garza, Mark Garza, Isidro Casanova Jr., Alfredo Garza and Aaron Garza; honorary pallbearers will be: Jorge Silva, Adrian Garza and Isidro Casanova Sr.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be officiated today Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya, Texas. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2020