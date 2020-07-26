Alamo - Jose Aurelio Barron Jr., 71, went home to our Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Sandusky, Michigan, Mr. Barron had lived in Alamo for most of his life.He is preceded in death by his mother, Florinda Garza; father, Aurelio Barron; and grandmother, Expectacion Garza.Mr. Barron is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Barron; a daughter, Lisa (Rafael) Gonzalez; two sons, Jose Aurelio Barron Jr., and Juan Ramiro Ledesma Jr.; four grandchildren, Sarah, Sydney, Rafael, Olivia; his aunt, Juanita Ramirez; and his mother in law, Rafaela Garcia.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with an 11 a.m. graveside service Monday, July 27, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.