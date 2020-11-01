1/1
Jose B. Flores
Alamo - Jose B. Flores, 81 passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at The Comfort House in McAllen, TX.

Mr. Flores was a member of Texas National Guard and McAllen Army Reserve. Mr. Flores was an Edinburg Police Officer and Edinburg Fireman. Mr. Flores retired from Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline. Mr. Flores was a man of many talents, he was a carpenter, handyman, and more importantly, he was an awesome father, grandfather, great grandfather. He will always be missed and loved.

He is preceded in death by his parents Maria Garza Flores and Jose B. Flores Sr.; and his son, David Ray Flores.

Mr. Flores is survived by his wife, Aminta Garza Flores of 60 years of marriage. Three children, Norma Elisa (Ram) Garcia, Brenda Marie (Luz) Gonzalez, and Laura Estella (Michael) Weaver; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a 6:00 pm Memorial Service on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Military honors will follow and will be under the auspices of Elsa Post 7473.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
