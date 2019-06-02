Edinburg - Jose Baldemar Vela, 94, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his Edinburg residence. He was born on Friday, August 29, 1924 in San Alfonso, Texas to Loreto Vela and Maria Anzaldua Vela. He is preceded in death by his parents, step mother; Petra Munguia Vela, wife of 64 years; Maria Ines Vela, daughter; Ruth Vela and sister; Maria Natividad Navarro.



He is survived by his loving children; Roberto (Ida) Vela, Gustavo (Alvesa) Vela, Mary Lou (Richard) Clark, Jose J. (Maryann) Vela and Fernando (Judith) Vela, sister; Beatrice Cuellar, grandchildren; Ruth Ann Pena, Veronica Vela, Gustavo Vela, Jr., Victoria Rose (David) Galeno, Karisa Vela, Ruby Clark, Karina Vela and Israel Vela, great grandchildren; Kaitlyn Karr and Penny Pena, numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Jose proudly served his country in the United States Army during the WWII. He worked at Tide Products for over 35 years until his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed bar-b-quing, hunting and gardening, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. The Vela Family would like to give a special "Thank you" to Marta Morales and Dr. Monzer Yazji for the care and attention they provided for their father.



The Vela family will receive friends today, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial with Military honors under the auspices of V.F.W. Post #7473 of Elsa, Texas will follow to El Cibolo Cemetery in Edinburg, Texas.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Roberto Vela, Gustavo Vela, Gus Vela, Jr., Jose J. Vela, Fernando Vela and Alejandro Navarro. Honorary pallbearers will be: Israel Vela, Richard Clark and Arturo Navarro.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 2, 2019