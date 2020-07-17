1/1
Jose Belen Villanueva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Jose Belen Villanueva, 76, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. He was born on January 13,1944 in Mexico. He was the son of Antonio and Maria (Maldonado) Villanueva. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Eliza Villanueva and a brother: Manuel Villanueva.

He is survived by his wife: Dora Villanueva; three children: Jose Belen Villanueva,Jr., Mirna Diaz, and Oscar Villanueva; three siblings: Arminda Salazar, Elias Villanueva, and Guadalupe Villanueva; six grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel service was held at 9:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved