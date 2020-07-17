McAllen - Jose Belen Villanueva, 76, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. He was born on January 13,1944 in Mexico. He was the son of Antonio and Maria (Maldonado) Villanueva. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Eliza Villanueva and a brother: Manuel Villanueva.He is survived by his wife: Dora Villanueva; three children: Jose Belen Villanueva,Jr., Mirna Diaz, and Oscar Villanueva; three siblings: Arminda Salazar, Elias Villanueva, and Guadalupe Villanueva; six grandchildren.Visitation was held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel service was held at 9:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.