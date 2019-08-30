Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Edinburg, TX
McAllen, TX - Jose C. Velazquez of McAllen, TX, loving husband, father, and faithful Pastor, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday August 14, 2019 in McAllen. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, and his loving wife of 35 years Maria S. Velazquez. He is survived by his wife Raquel Colegio Velazquez of McAllen. Also surviving him are his children Adriana (Bruce) Price of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Annabel (Jonathan) Esau of Edinburg, Jose A. Velazquez of Garland, TX, Sergio Velazquez of Gainesville, TX, Elia (Jaime) Martinez of Alamo, TX. He will be missed by his 14 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter who fondly called him "Lelo". Also left to mourn him are extended family and brothers and sisters in Christ.

His life was devoted to his family but also most importantly to the preaching of the gospel while serving as Pastor of Mision Bautista Alamo and Primera Iglesia Bautista of McAllen, TX. For over 30 years, through his ministry, many lives have been changed for eternity.

Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Edinburg, TX at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2019
