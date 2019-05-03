|
Pharr - Jose Cantu, 88, left to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. He was born to Eduardo Cantu and Silveria Torres on April 7, 1931 in Falls City, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Martha Cantu and children: Maria Elena (Domingo) Reyna, Jose (Celia) Cantu, Jr., Esmeralda (Adrian) Cantu Ramirez and Joel (Ana) Cantu. He will also be greatly missed by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 starting at 1 pm to 9 pm with a small service at 6 pm followed by a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2019