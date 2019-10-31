|
Weslaco - Jose Cedillo, 99, passed away to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Mid Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mercedes, TX. Mr. Cedillo was born April 26, 1920 to Senovio & Estefana Cedillo in Las Cruces Lagos De Moreno Jalisco Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Eduvijes Cedillo; 2 daughters, Alicia Cedillo Cornejo, Alma Cedillo; 4 brothers, Bartolo Cedillo, Juan Cedillo, Pedro Cedillo, Tadeo Cedillo & 1 sister, Sabina Lopez. Mr. Cedillo is survived by 2 sons, Jose Ruben Cedillo of Donna, TX, Artemio Cedillo of Weslaco, TX & 1 stepson, Mario Aguirre, Sr. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren & 22 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, Thursday, October 31, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Heavens. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Artemio Cedillo, Jr., Estevan Cedillo, Javier Alejandro Cedillo, Edward Cedillo, Mario Aguirre, Jr. & Robert Aguirre. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019