SAN JUAN - Jose D. Ramirez, 63, went home to the Lord Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in San Juan, he was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. Mr. Ramirez is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bianka D. Ramirez; parents, Demetrio Ramirez and Natalia Serna Ramirez; paternal grandmother, Sabina Reyes; an aunt, Socorro Bernal.
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Gloria Ramirez of San Juan; four children, Gisela (Carlos) Dimas, Cosme (Melissa) Ramirez, both of Pharr, Jose D. (Jessica) Ramirez, Jr., Aimee (Manuel) Barrajas, both of San Juan; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; seven brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019