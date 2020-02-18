|
|
Donna - Jose Daniel Casas, age 65, of Donna, Texas passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. Jose was born April 6, 1954 in Mercedes, Texas to Delia Villanueva and Dionicio Casas Jr.
Jose is survived by; daughter Diana Ledesma (Ricardo); son Danny Casas; son Sergio Valenzuela; sister Corina Garcia (Aroldo), brother Guadalupe Casas (Juana), sister Mary Meza (Rene), sister Norma Casas, sister Mariana Hudson and brother Dionicio Casas III (Esper).
Jose was preceded in death by his beloved wife Delia B. Casas; Father Dionicio Casas Jr. and Mother Delia Casas.
Visitation Services for Jose will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna, Texas followed with the Interment at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Arnold Valenzuela , Marc Del Rio, Jason Valenzuela, Brian Sifuentes, Jonathan Meza and Justin Perez .
All Funeral Arrangements for Jose Daniel Casas are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 18, 2020