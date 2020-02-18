Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Donna, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Casas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Daniel Casas


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Daniel Casas Obituary
Donna - Jose Daniel Casas, age 65, of Donna, Texas passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. Jose was born April 6, 1954 in Mercedes, Texas to Delia Villanueva and Dionicio Casas Jr.

Jose is survived by; daughter Diana Ledesma (Ricardo); son Danny Casas; son Sergio Valenzuela; sister Corina Garcia (Aroldo), brother Guadalupe Casas (Juana), sister Mary Meza (Rene), sister Norma Casas, sister Mariana Hudson and brother Dionicio Casas III (Esper).

Jose was preceded in death by his beloved wife Delia B. Casas; Father Dionicio Casas Jr. and Mother Delia Casas.

Visitation Services for Jose will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 Weslaco, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna, Texas followed with the Interment at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers are Arnold Valenzuela , Marc Del Rio, Jason Valenzuela, Brian Sifuentes, Jonathan Meza and Justin Perez .

All Funeral Arrangements for Jose Daniel Casas are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -