Jose De La Cruz Obituary
Pharr - Jose De La Cruz, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by a son, Victor Manuel De La Cruz.

Mr. De La Cruz is survived by his wife, Maria Angelica De La Cruz; three daughters, Lorena (Luis Landeros) De La Cruz, Angelica (Juan Gamez) De La Cruz, Veronica De La Cruz; three sons, Jose De La Cruz Jr., Roberto De La Cruz, Luis Alberto De La Cruz; 12 grandchildren; and two sisters, Eloisa De La Cruz and San Juanita De La Cruz.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019
