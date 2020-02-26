|
Palmhurst - Retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent, Jose Efraim Garza 07/14/1941 - 02/24/2020
Joe peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and best friend in his home. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend, and a respected leader in our community. Joe loved his country. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1966. He was a Police Officer for both the City of McAllen and City of Harlingen Police Departments. He then entered the U.S. Border Patrol as a patrol agent in Hebbronville, TX in 1969. Joe was then promoted to Immigration Inspector at the Port of Entry at Hidalgo, TX. He was then promoted to Supervisory Immigration Inspector for the U.S. Immigration & Naturalization Service in El Paso, TX, then promoted again to Officer in Charge at the San Luis Port of Entry in Yuma, AZ. The pinnacle of Joe's law enforcement career was as Senior Executive Service Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol at both the Laredo & McAllen, TX sectors. Joe was the longest standing and one of the most decorated Chiefs in the history of U.S. Border Patrol. After he retired in 2004, Joe was chosen as the City Manager for the City of Palmhurst, TX where he established the Palmhurst Police Department and Palmhurst Municipal Court. Joe was recognized by the City of Palmhurst as part of the Walk of Fame in Hidalgo, TX.
Joe served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Board of Directors of Sharyland Water Supply Corporation. He was an active member of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, a Master Mason of the Laredo Masonic Lodge #547, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Retired Border Patrol Agents.
Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Irma, his five beloved children Yvonne, Diana, Aaron (Angie), Krista (Anthony Garcia), and Michael (Cindy). He is also survived by his sister Olga Rosales, brothers Heron, Romeo, Joel, and Roel Garza. His grandchildren: Brandi Alaniz (Michael), Tricia Alaniz (Manny), Danyelle Garza, Zackary Garza, Carys Garcia, Raine Garza, Luke Garcia, Natalie Garza, Gavin Garza & Great grandchildren: Nickolas Alaniz, Ethan Alaniz, Caleb Garcia, Maximillian Alaniz, Kaitlyn Alaniz, and Arya Garcia. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jose Guadalupe Garza, Tomasita Sanchez Garza, and sister, Odilia Snell.
Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and support received during this time of remembrance and celebration of life. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3 pm to 11 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
