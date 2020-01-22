Home

FRONTON - Jose Efrain Guerra (74) passed away Jan 20, 2020 at his residence. Jose is preceded in death by his father Francisco "Chico" Guerra and mother Manuela T. Guerra. Jose is survived by his siblings; Javier, Jaime and Irene Guerra. A memorial service in his honor is scheduled to be held Jan 24, 2020 at 10 am at the Cordero De Dios Catholic Church in Fronton, TX. Followed by burial at the Fronton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rodriguez Funeral Home of Roma.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020
