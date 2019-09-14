|
Edinburg - Jose Elizondo, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10. 2019, at his residence in Edinburg,TX. He was born at Doctor Coss, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and raised up at Rancho San Jose, Tamps. Mexico.
Jose became a United States citizen and obtained GED. Jose worked as automotive repair works over 35 years. Jose later owned his business (Joe's Auto Sales & Body Shop, based in Edinburg) and worked very hard for his family. During his retirement he owned a ranch with farm animals. Jose had a passion for fishing and hunting. Jose leaves behind his wife over 50 years in marriage to Maria Elizondo. They first met each other and married in Dallas, Texas. Jose left behind four loving sons (Rodolfo, Jose Jr, Jesus and David Elizondo).
Jose legacy will continue to live on through his five grandchildren (Phillip Joseph, Bernard, Alexander, Rita, and Izabella). Jose is survived by his siblings (Lalo Elizondo, Ricardo Elizondo, Espidirion Elizondo, Aurora Garza, Cesaria Ibarra, San Juanita Torres, Ernestina De La Garza, and Emilia Martinez). Mr. Elizondo's family would like to share their deepest gratitude, especially from Valhalla Park Retirement Community Center Edinburg, Amara Hospice Edinburg, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church Edinburg.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, Pharr, TX. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Intermittent will follow at 11 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley 4607 North Sugar Road, Pharr, TX (956) 787-5222.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 14, 2019