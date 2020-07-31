San Juan - Jose Faustino H. Morales, 91, entered eternal rest Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence in San Juan.He is preceded in death by his wife, Francisca Quevedo Morales; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Marie Uribe; and an infant son.Mr. Morales is survived by four children, Josefina Juanita Morales, Jose Ricardo Morales, Martina Morales, and Lupe Morales; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.